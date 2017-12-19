TODAY'S PAPER
Audi recalls over 52,000 cars; fuel lines can leak

The brand logo of German car maker Audi

The brand logo of German car maker Audi is photographed on a car in Berlin, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Markus Schreiber

By The Associated Press
DETROIT - Audi is recalling more than 52,000 luxury cars in the U.S. and Canada to fix fuel lines that can leak and increase the risk of a fire.

The recall covers certain A6 and A7 cars from the 2012 through 2014 model years.

The Volkswagen luxury brand said in government documents that the fuel lines have a compression point to make them easier to install. But over time, that point can weaken and may leak fuel.

The documents posted Tuesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say the cars were made between Jan. 25, 2011 and Sept. 13, 2013. Audi says no fires or injuries have been reported.

Owners will be notified starting Feb. 5. Dealers will replace the faulty fuel lines.

