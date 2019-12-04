TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
39° Good Afternoon
ClassifiedsCars

BMW: Old 3-Series cars should be parked due to air bag danger

Takata Corp.'s plant in Aisho, Japan, is seen

Takata Corp.'s plant in Aisho, Japan, is seen in 2016. Credit: EPA / Kimimasa Mayama

By The Associated Press
Print

DETROIT — BMW is telling owners of some older 3-series cars to stop driving them after another recall of dangerous Takata air bag inflaters.

A driver in Australia was killed by an air bag malfunction, while another Australian and a driver in Cyprus were injured, according to government documents.

Bankrupt Takata is now recalling about 1.4 million driver's side inflaters in the United States because they could explode and hurl shrapnel, the documents say.

Included are more than 116,000 BMW 3-Series cars from the 1999 to 2001 model years.

In addition, certain Volkswagen, Honda, Toyota and Mitsubishi vehicles made from 1995 to 2000 are covered, but information on which models was not available early Wednesday.

Unlike previous recalls, the non-azide inflaters do not use volatile ammonium nitrate to fill the air bags in a crash. But the air bag propellant can still deteriorate over time and explode too fast, blowing apart the inflater body. They also might not fully inflate to protect people in a crash.

Takata says in government documents that it made about 4.5 million of the inflaters worldwide but only a portion are still in use because the vehicles are so old.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search