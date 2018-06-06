TODAY'S PAPER
Super Cruise driver-assist system expanding to all Cadillacs

The Cadillac emblem is shown on the from

The Cadillac emblem is shown on the from grill of its XT4 at the New York Auto Show in this March 27 photo.

By The Associated Press
General Motors is going to expand a hands-free driver-assist system to all Cadillac vehicles starting in 2020, with plans to roll it out to more brands in the future.

The Super Cruise driver-assistance feature includes LiDAR map data, high precision GPS, a driver attention system and a network of camera and radar sensors. It requires an active OnStar service plan with emergency services to work.

Some Cadillacs with the Super Cruise system started arriving at dealerships in September. The system was delayed a year as GM worked out the kinks and refined it after a fatal crash last year involving a Tesla Model S in which the driver was using the electric car maker's Autopilot system.

By The Associated Press

