How to spot a good car salesperson — or a bad one

Before you choose the right car, make sure you choose the right car salesperson.

I feel I have a unique perspective on this subject because I was a car salesman and, later on, I was a car buyer for an automotive testing website.

Over the course of more than a hundred transactions, I came to admire the benefits of working with a good car salesperson. The right professional can save you time, money and, yes, even turn this normally grueling process into an enjoyable experience. Working with the wrong salesperson can be a costly mistake — literally — and land you in the wrong car with a money-sucking loan.

But how do you know? Here’s what I look for — and look to avoid — when I first meet and test drive a car salesperson.

A good car salesperson …

Values your time. Before you go to the dealership, call ahead and tell the sales manager which car you want to test drive. Ask for the name of the salesperson you’ll be working with and if they can pull the car out and have it ready for you to drive. If the salesperson and car are ready for your appointment, you’re off to a great start.

Listens to you . Choosing the right car is about you and your needs. So ask your prospective salesperson a question you might already know the answer to. Does the salesperson let you finish talking without interrupting? Is the response accurate and on point? Does the salesperson wait to see if you have additional questions before moving on?

Knows their product . Picking the right car means searching countless choices — trim levels (base, sport, limited, etc.), engine sizes and option packages. Asking a comparative question is a good test: "How is the sport trim different than the base model?" An informed salesperson will answer with specifics and even explain how the features work.

Follows up promptly . If the right car isn't immediately available or you need to come back later to conclude the deal, take the salesperson's card and get their cell number. Call or text the next day. If you don't reach them, leave a message and expect a prompt response. Even on days off, salespeople should return calls.

Doesn't lie to you. You'll have to use your intuition for this one. But you can also rely on other people's judgment by getting referrals and checking Yelp and online reviews.

A bad car salesperson …