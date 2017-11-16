TODAY'S PAPER
General Motors recalls trucks to fix potential fuel leaks

This Jan. 24, 2011 photo, shows the 2011

This Jan. 24, 2011 photo, shows the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra heavy-duty pickups assembly line at the Flint Assembly in Flint, Mich. Photo Credit: AP / Carlos Osorio

By The Associated Press
DETROIT - General Motors is recalling nearly 49,000 trucks worldwide to fix a fuel tank problem that increases the risk of a fire.

The recall covers Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 3500 trucks from 2011 through 2015 with two fuel tanks.

Documents posted Thursday by the U.S. government say that the low-fuel-level sensor in the front tank can stick, causing the rear tank to over-fill the front tank. That can make the front tank expand and touch the drive shaft, possibly causing a hole and a fuel leak.

GM says it has no reports of fires or injuries from the problem.

Dealers will replace the rear tank fuel pump, update software and inspect the front tank. Owners will be notified starting Dec. 18 with parts available for repairs in February.

