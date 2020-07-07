TODAY'S PAPER
U.S. probes fuel leaks in older Chevy Cobalt and HHR vehicles

A 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt XFE Sedan is shown

A 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt XFE Sedan is shown in this undated photo. Credit: Wieck Media

By The Associated Press
DETROIT — The U.S. government's road safety agency is investigating complaints of fuel leaks in older Chevrolet Cobalt small cars and HHR wagons.

The probe covers more than 614,000 Cobalts from the 2008 to 2010 model years and HHRs from 2008 and 2009.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 208 complaints from owners about gasoline leaks. Thirty-nine owners have told the agency about gas puddles or drips from leaky fuel lines toward the left rear wheel well. The agency says in documents posted Tuesday that the leaks are caused by corrosion of metal fuel lines near polymer blocks that hold the lines to the body. The leaks are beneath an insulation heat shield near the exhaust pipe and muffler.

The agency says it doesn't have any reports of crashes, fires or injuries. It says the probe will determine how often the problem happens and assess potential safety issues. Investigations can lead to recalls.

A message was left Tuesday seeking comment from GM.

By The Associated Press

