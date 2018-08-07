TODAY'S PAPER
85° Good Afternoon
85° Good Afternoon
ClassifiedsCars

Trading of Tesla stock halted after Musk tweet

Tesla CEO tweets he wants to take stock private at $420 a share, at cost of $70 billion.

Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in

Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago on June 14. Photo Credit: AP / Kiichiro Sato

By The Associated Press
Print

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's surprising proposal to take the electric car maker private has prompted regulators to suspend trading in the company's stock.

The unusual step taken early Tuesday afternoon came shortly after Musk dropped a bombshell on his Twitter account by announcing he had lined up the financing to buy all of Tesla's stock at $420 per share. That would cost about $70 billion, making it one of the biggest buyouts in U.S. history.

The disclosure initially raised questions whether the eccentric Musk was joking, but he then amplified on his plan in a subsequent tweet that said he intended to create a special fund that would allow all current Tesla shareholders to retain a stake in the car maker if they want.

By The Associated Press

More news

The Bay Shore NEFCU branch facility with interactive Credit union moves 63 workers to new office
Royal Tea House lasted a year and a LI town loses fourth restaurant in five weeks
Kevin Catalina outside the Suffolk County Minimum Security New gang unit boss at Suffolk Sheriff's office
Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen has proposed holding Laura Gillen repeats call for special elections
Oyster Bay Town Hall Employee sues town, union over alleged harassment
Peppercorn roast beef sandwich at The Local, Babylon: 50 amazing sandwiches to try on LI