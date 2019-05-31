TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Morning
SEARCH
69° Good Morning
ClassifiedsCars

Seattle man builds fence around car-share vehicle at duplex

This undated photo provided by KOMO News shows

This undated photo provided by KOMO News shows a car-share vehicle parked at a Seattle duplex.  Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

SEATTLE — A Seattle man took exception to a car-share vehicle that was parked without permission at his duplex. So he built a fence around it.

Dan Smith told KIRO-TV he doesn't know who parked the car2go Mercedes May 17, but it wasn't one of his tenants. He contacted Share Now, the company that operates car2go, and gave them two hours to move the vehicle. A few hours after that, he erected the barricade, preventing other customers from using it.

He wants the company to pay $65 a day in storage fees, $300 for the fence and up to $500 for "harassment fees."

In a written statement, Share Now suggested that might amount to extortion. Spokesman Tim Krebs told The Associated Press on Thursday that the company is seeking help from the police.

"We will not allow anyone acting with ulterior motives, including anyone attempting to extort our business by holding our property illegally, to prevent us from providing transportation to the citizens of Seattle," the company's statement said. "We would like to avoid taking legal action and hope for a quick resolution."

The company said it has been unable to remove the sedan because of the fence. Its policy requires customers who park in unapproved areas to pay any towing and ticketing fees; repeat offenders are banned from the service.

Smith told the AP he put up the barricade to make a point about respecting private property and because he was worried about liability if, for example, a customer became injured on his property. He said he initially tried to have the car towed, but three tow companies declined, with at least one noting that Smith had not posted signs warning that the spots were on private property and that violators could be towed.

If the police tell him he's in the wrong, he'll cooperate, he said, because he doesn't want that much trouble. But he said he has rights to control his property, and Share Now had made no arrangements and offered no compensation to use it.

"I'm happy to help make Seattle a better place," Smith said.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

2019 marks the 200th anniversary of the birth LI icon Walt Whitman's 200th birthday is today
Look for clear skies with some patchy fog Forecast: Sunshine today, after fog vanishes
This Lake Success mansion is listed for $6.288 Whitney Houston movie filmed at $6.288M home
Claudia Lattibeaudiere, 54, of Amityville, trains at 24 New gyms filling LI's vacant retail space
A model at the East Setauket office of Ronkonkoma Hub's first residents moving in
Villages struggle with wanting to offer digital services Villages balance online services, security concerns
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search