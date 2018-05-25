TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Morning
71° Good Morning
ClassifiedsCars

Fiat Chrysler warns 4.8M owners: Don't use the cruise

A vehicle moves past a sign outside Fiat

A vehicle moves past a sign outside Fiat Chrysler Automobiles world headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich. in May 6, 2014.  Photo Credit: AP/AP / Carlos Osorio

By The Associated Press
Print

DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler is recalling 4.8 million vehicles in the U.S. because in rare circumstances, drivers may not be able to turn off the cruise control.

The company is warning owners not to use cruise control until the cars, SUVs and trucks can be fixed with a software update.

The recall includes 15 Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler and Ram models from six model years. Models in other countries also are affected.

Fiat Chrysler says the condition can occur if the cruise control accelerates at the same time an electrical short-circuit happens. But the brakes are designed to overpower the engine and the vehicles could still be stopped. Shifting into park would cancel the cruise.

The problem was found in testing. FCA says it has no reports of crashes or injuries.

By The Associated Press

More news

Police investigate a shooting involving two occupants of Police: Shots fired into car, injuring 2
Islip Veterans Memorial Park is next to Islip LI community offers 'variety of different lifestyles'
From left, Navy Lt. Michael Murphy and Brigadier At least 18 Medal of Honor recipients had LI ties
U.S. Navy Blue Angels pilots arrive at Republic Blue Angels, Snowbirds take different paths
The temperature should hit a high in the Forecast: Holiday weekend begins with sunshine
A Ford Mustang crashed into the side of Cops: Passenger hurt as car slams into house