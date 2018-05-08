TODAY'S PAPER
What you need to know about Field of Wheels 2018

This is a 1959 Chevrolet Impala being shown

This is a 1959 Chevrolet Impala being shown at the Newsday Field of Wheels in Melville May 17, 2014. There was a large turnout for this event in the NW parking lot of the main plant. Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams, Jr.

Here are some insider tips for Newsday's Field of Wheels:

PLAN AHEAD

Request and print your free tickets now -- attendance is limited. Show car registration is full.

BEAT THE CROWD

Plan to arrive when the parking gates are opening at 11 -- or go later in the day, when the earlybirds are heading out. Good to know: Pets, smoking and alcohol are not permitted on the grounds.

SEE AND VOTE

Pick up a program and head to the back of the field to browse each row of show cars. Make notes of what you see and stop by the voting tent by 3 p.m. to note your favorites. Winners are announced by 3:30 p.m.

