Here are some insider tips for Newsday's Field of Wheels:

PLAN AHEAD

Request and print your free tickets now -- attendance is limited. Show car registration is full.

BEAT THE CROWD

Plan to arrive when the parking gates are opening at 11 -- or go later in the day, when the earlybirds are heading out. Good to know: Pets, smoking and alcohol are not permitted on the grounds.

SEE AND VOTE

Pick up a program and head to the back of the field to browse each row of show cars. Make notes of what you see and stop by the voting tent by 3 p.m. to note your favorites. Winners are announced by 3:30 p.m.