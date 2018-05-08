Field of Wheels returns to Newsday May 19
Hundreds of vintage cars, trucks and motorcycles will cruise to Newsday's annual outdoor car show, Field of Wheels, on Saturday, May 19.
Chrome-lovers of all ages can come to see classic and custom rides judged in categories such as "best paint," "radical custom," "best original" and -- of course -- "people's choice." Winners take home trophies and bragging rights.
The all-day festival also includes live entertainment and car-related merchandise for sale, plus food and beverage vendors. Admission is free, although you'll need to download printable tickets in advance. Gates open at 11 a.m.
Field of Wheels
WHEN | WHERE 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 19, 235 Pinelawn Rd. (enter from Ruland Road), Melville. Rain date May 21.
INFO 631-843-2666, newsdayevents.com
ADMISSION Free (tickets required)
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.