Field of Wheels returns to Newsday May 19

This 1951 Studebaker was one of many automobiles seen at the Newsday Field of Wheels in Melville. Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams, Jr.

Hundreds of vintage cars, trucks and motorcycles will cruise to Newsday's annual outdoor car show, Field of Wheels, on Saturday, May 19.

Chrome-lovers of all ages can come to see classic and custom rides judged in categories such as "best paint," "radical custom," "best original" and -- of course -- "people's choice." Winners take home trophies and bragging rights.

The all-day festival also includes live entertainment and car-related merchandise for sale, plus food and beverage vendors. Admission is free, although you'll need to download printable tickets in advance. Gates open at 11 a.m.

Field of Wheels

WHEN | WHERE 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 19, 235 Pinelawn Rd. (enter from Ruland Road), Melville. Rain date May 21.

INFO 631-843-2666, newsdayevents.com

ADMISSION Free (tickets required)

