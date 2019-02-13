TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
42° Good Afternoon
ClassifiedsCars

Ford recalls 1.5M pickups that can downshift without warning

Ford's recall covers F-150 trucks from the 2011

Ford's recall covers F-150 trucks from the 2011 through 2013 model years with six-speed automatic transmissions. Photo Credit: AP/Alan Diaz

By The Associated Press
Print

DETROIT — Ford is recalling nearly 1.5 million pickup trucks in North America because the transmissions can suddenly downshift into first gear.

The recall covers F-150 trucks from the 2011 through 2013 model years with six-speed automatic transmissions.

The company says a glitch in sending a signal from the transmission speed sensor is the cause. Ford has five reports of accidents including one that caused a whiplash injury from a sudden downshift.

Owners will be notified by letter starting March 4. Dealers will update the powertrain control software to fix the problem.

Ford's F-Series pickup is the top-selling vehicle in the United States.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Walda and Vincent Corazon, married 65 years, dance Lovebirds married 50+ years give relationship tips
East Hampton Town Hall in East Hampton, as Town bans bistro-style lighting without permit
Legendary Radio DJ Ken "Spider" Webb of Wheatley LI's Ken 'Spider' Webb on his lifetime in radio
Deshawn Webster, 24, of Queens, was charged with Police: NYC man bit cop at P.C. Richard & Son store
NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen was killed in Queens De Blasio: NYPD to conduct 'full review' of shooting
Edward and Linda Mangano arrive at federal court Witness: Mangano played key role in Singh's loans