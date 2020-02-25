TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Morning
SEARCH
48° Good Morning
ClassifiedsCars

Ford recalls popular F-150 pickup to fix headlamp problem

A 2018 Ford F-150 at Detroit's North American

A 2018 Ford F-150 at Detroit's North American International Auto Show in 2017. A recall covers certain F-150 trucks with LED headlights from the 2018 through 2020 model years.  Credit: AP / Carlos Osorio

By The Associated Press
Print

DETROIT — Ford is recalling more than 217,000 pickup trucks mainly in North America to fix a problem with the daytime running lights.

The recall covers certain F-150 trucks with LED headlights from the 2018 through 2020 model years. The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker says the running lights will keep working if the driver moves the headlight switch from auto to the low beam position. U.S. safety standards require vehicles to change to parking lights in that case.

The problem could reduce visibility to other drivers, but Ford says it doesn't know of any crashes.

Dealers will update software to fix the problem.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search