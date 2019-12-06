TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Morning
SEARCH
42° Good Morning
ClassifiedsCars

Ford recalls big pickups; tailgates can open unexpectedly

The company logo shines off the grille of

The company logo shines off the grille of an unsold F-350 pickup truck at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo., on Nov. 10. Credit: AP / David Zalubowski

By The Associated Press
Print

DETROIT  — Ford Motor Co. is recalling nearly 262,000 heavy-duty pickup trucks in the U.S. and Canada because the tailgates can open unexpectedly.

The recall covers F-250, F-350 and F-450 trucks from the 2017 through 2019 model years. All the trucks have electric tailgate latch release switches in the tailgate handle.

Ford says water can get into the electrical wiring and cause a short circuit, activating the switches and releasing the latches. That could allow loose cargo to fall onto the road.

The company says it has no reports of crashes or injuries. Trucks with mechanical tailgate latches are not affected.

Dealers will fix the tailgate frame wiring harnesses and install a new tailgate handle release switch. Owners will be notified by mail during the week of Jan. 20.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search