TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Morning
SEARCH
61° Good Morning
ClassifiedsCars

Ford adds 270,000 cars to recall for unintended rollaways

The expanded recall covers certain 2013 through 2016

The expanded recall covers certain 2013 through 2016 Fusion midsize cars with 2.5-liter engines. Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Stan Honda

By The Associated Press
Print

DETROIT — Ford is adding 270,000 vehicles to a recall in North America to fix a gearshift problem that could cause them to roll away unexpectedly.

The addition covers certain 2013 through 2016 Fusion midsize cars with 2.5-liter engines.

The company is urging drivers to always use the parking brake until repairs are made.

Ford says a bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission can degrade, causing the cable to detach. If that happens, a driver could shift into park but the car could be in another gear.

Ford has one report of an injury and three property damage reports. Engineers are developing a fix.

Last year, Ford recalled 550,000 Fusions from 2013 through 2016 and Escape small SUVs from 2013 and 2014 for the same problem with a different cause.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Long Beach is banking on its new marketing Long Beach launches ads to boost tourism
Sorry, fans of the Montauk (or as we'd Sorry, LI: Survey says our accent is least sexy in U.S.
An artist rendering of the Dollar Tree store 4 new Dollar Trees opening on LI this year
Voters head into Alverta B. Gray Schultz Middle What to know ahead of Tuesday's school elections
Contractors add a new coat of paint onto Next phase of airport runway restoration underway
Dr. Jordan Kerker of Central Orthopedic Group in 3 orthopedics providers expand walk-in services
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search