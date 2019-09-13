TODAY'S PAPER
Ford recalls some vehicles due to sharp seat frame edge

Ford said there have been 31 reports of

Ford said there have been 31 reports of hand injuries. Photo Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

By The Associated Press
Ford is recalling more than 300,000 of its 2017 Ford Explorer vehicles because of a sharp seat frame edge.

The automaker said Friday that there have been 31 reports of hand injuries.

Ford Motor Co. said users could come in contact with the sharp edges when reaching between the power front seat and center console. The vehicles were made at a Chicago plant from Feb. 13, 2016 to Oct. 25, 2017.

It is recalling 311,907 vehicles in the United States and federal territories, 23,380 in Canada and 3,045 in Mexico.

Dealers will install flocked tape to the exposed edge and tab on the inboard side of the power seat frames. Users are advised to use caution and avoid contact with the seat frame edge until the repair is completed.

By The Associated Press

