TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Afternoon
51° Good Afternoon
ClassifiedsCars

EPA to loosen rules for automobile gas mileage, pollution

A view of Washington on Friday. Environmentalists say

A view of Washington on Friday. Environmentalists say technology is available to increase a car's gas mileage that can save money at the pump. Photo Credit: AP/J. David Ake

By The Associated Press
Print

DETROIT — The Trump administration is expected to announce that it will roll back automobile gas mileage and pollution standards.

Automakers wanted the government to relax the current standards, which were imposed by the Obama administration to combat climate change. They say the rules will cost the industry billions of dollars and raise vehicle prices.

But environmentalists say the right technology is available to increase a car's gas mileage and building it into the car saves money at the pump.

Any change is likely to set up a lengthy legal showdown with California, which currently has the power to set its own pollution and gas mileage standards and doesn't want them to change.

EPA spokeswoman Liz Bowman said in an email Friday that the standards are still being reviewed.

By The Associated Press

More news

Christine Jorgensen, a former Massapequa resident who shocked How 12 LI women changed politics, art and more
Former North Hempstead Democratic Party leader Gerard Terry Gerard Terry supporters urge leniency
Carolyn Bunn photographed an otter with its catch, Across LI: Otters, eagles and sharks, oh my
The Nassau County Department of Assessment in Mineola State pols: Nassau reassessment effort quashed
Suffolk County police investigate a fatal shooting at Man fatally shot, 4 others wounded, cops say
Harendra Singh leaves federal court in Central Islip Mangano defense attacks Singh