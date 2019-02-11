TODAY'S PAPER
Average U.S. price of gas jumps a penny per gallon, to $2.34

On Long Island, gas prices averaged $2.37 per gallon, down almost 2 cents from one week ago.

Blake McCarthy of Glen Cove pumps gas at the Cumberland Farms gas station in Plainview on Dec. 4, 2018.  Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline is up a penny a gallon over the past two weeks, to $2.34.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that she expects gas prices to keep rising slightly as retailers pass on increases in wholesale costs to consumers.

Lundberg says the price at the pump is 32 cents lower than it was a year ago.

On Long Island, gas prices averaged $2.37 per gallon, down almost 2 cents from one week ago, according to gasoline price analysis website GasBuddy.com. That's also 38 cents lower than it was one year ago.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.38 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $1.91 in Houston.

The average price of diesel fell a penny over the past two weeks, to $3.

With Newsday staff

