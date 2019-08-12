TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Morning
SEARCH
76° Good Morning
ClassifiedsCars

Analysts: Gas price decreases accelerating across LI, nation

The average price of regular-grade gasoline has dropped

The average price of regular-grade gasoline has dropped 5.7 cents per gallon in the past month, according to AAA. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

By John Callegari john.callegari@newsday.com
Print

The average price of regular-grade gasoline has dropped 5.7 cents per gallon in the past month to $2.83, according to motorist group AAA.

Gas prices were averaging slightly higher in Suffolk – $2.84 per gallon – than Nassau –$2.82 per gallon – as of Monday morning. 

Price drops have accelerated in the past week both locally and nationally as industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that increased refinery production and lower crude oil costs contributed to the decrease at the pump.

Nationally, gas prices averaged $2.64 per gallon of regular-grade gasoline as of Monday morning, AAA reported. That's down 5.2 cents per gallon in just the past week and down 12.7 cents per gallon in the past month. 

The highest average price in the nation is $3.63 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The lowest average is $2.16 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel is down 2 cents, to $3.03 per gallon.

With AP.

Long Island gas prices -- Regular unleaded

(per gallon)

Current - $2.837

One week ago - $2.869

One month ago - $2.894

One year ago - $3.015

SOURCE: AAA

By John Callegari john.callegari@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Incoming medical students on Sunday at Stony Brook SBU welcomes 'most diverse class' of med students
A local version of cioppino is served at Landmark LI eatery offers good food, live music
Visitors to the Woodstock pop festival in New LIers share their Woodstock memories
Olives, capers, peppers, cheese and a variety of Kids can eat free this week at LI restaurant
Town of Smithtown Councilman Thomas Lohmann, seen Friday, Smithtown proposes strict rules for massage businesses
Charles and Gail Bonfante in their Dix Hills 'Parklike' setting drew couple to Dix Hills home
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search