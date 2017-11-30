TODAY'S PAPER
GM to launch autonomous cars in big cities sometime in 2019

This Friday, May 16, 2014, file photo, shows

This Friday, May 16, 2014, file photo, shows the General Motors logo at the company's world headquarters in Detroit. Photo Credit: AP / Paul Sancya

By The Associated Press
DETROIT - General Motors expects to have autonomous vehicles working commercially in big cities sometime in 2019.

The company made the prediction Thursday in slides posted on its website ahead of an investor presentation.

The company says that based on its current rate of change, it expects "commercial launch at scale" in heavily traveled urban environments in 2019. The slides mention delivery and carrying passengers.

GM's Cruise Automation unit is currently testing autonomous Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles with human backup drivers in San Francisco, Detroit and Phoenix with plans to test in Manhattan next year. Presumably the backup driver would be removed at the time of the commercial launch.

The slides say that GM is focused on deploying self-driving vehicles safely but say the company is in the lead vs rival companies.

