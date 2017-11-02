This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 72° Good Afternoon
Overcast 72° Good Afternoon
ClassifiedsCars

Google and AutoNation partner on self-driving car program

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Google is partnering with AutoNation, the country's largest auto dealership chain, in its push to produce self-driving cars for wide use.

AutoNation said Thursday that its dealerships will provide maintenance and repairs for Waymo's self-driving fleet of Chrysler Pacifica vehicles. Waymo is Google's automated vehicle technology wing. The agreement will include additional models of vehicles when Waymo brings them on line.

Terms of the multi-year deal were not disclosed.

Google started off with a fleet of 100 autonomous Pacificas and has announced plans to add 500. Waymo is negotiating with other automakers, such as Honda, about autonomous vehicle systems, the company said.

The vehicles likely will be driven for several hundred thousand miles, and they'll need to be maintained to accomplish that, AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson said Thursday in an interview. The dealership chain, he said, has maintained more than 40 million vehicles. "As Waymo moves to other markets and also puts other brands in service, we have expertise on any vehicle they want to put into service," Jackson said.

Waymo has been partnering with a number of car-centric companies like Avis, the ridesharing company Lyft, and Fiat Chrysler.

Since Google first began pursuing self-driving vehicle technology in 2009, a wave of major players have joined the chase. General Motors and Ford, along with other big technology companies, including Apple and ride-hailing service Uber, are developing their own technology.

Waymo is in a legal tussle with Uber, alleging that one of its former managers stole its trade secrets and took them along when he joined Uber in 2016. The trial is set to begin later this year.

AutoNation Inc., based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, runs about 360 dealerships in the U.S.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Robert Rodriguez with the award he received for LI amputee inspired young girl to wear prosthetic
Christie Brinkley at the launch of her Christie Brinkley to sign wine bottles at LI Stew Leonard’s
The Suffolk County Legislature seal in the lobby Newsday's picks for Suffolk legislature
Solar panels are added to the roof of Community center gets solar panels, upgrades
Jersey Mike's Subs is known for finishing many Sandwich chain opens new LI location
Robert Mercer at the 12th International Conference on Reports: Mercer out as co-CEO of LI-based hedge fund