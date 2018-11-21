TODAY'S PAPER
Honda recalls minivans because doors can open unexpectedly

A 2018 Honda Odyssey is shown in this

A 2018 Honda Odyssey is shown in this undated photo. Photo Credit: Honda North America/Honda

By The Associated Press
DETROIT — Honda is recalling 122,000 minivans worldwide because the sliding doors can open while the vans are moving.

The recall covers Odyssey vans from 2018 and 2019.

Honda says some parts in the power door rear latches can stick and stop the doors from fastening securely. The company says it has no reports of injuries.

Dealers will replace the latches, but currently they have only a limited parts supply. Honda expects to have more parts by late December. If dealers can't get repair kits, owners will have the option of temporarily disabling the power sliding door until parts are available. Manual door operation would still be possible.

Honda says owners should take their vans to a dealer as soon as they get recall letters that will be mailed in late December.

Most of the recalled vehicles are in the United States and Canada.

Honda says owners can check to see if their vans are included by going to recalls.honda.com or by calling 888-234-2138.

By The Associated Press

