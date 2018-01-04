TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 27° Good Morning
Overcast 27° Good Morning
ClassifiedsCars

Hyundai, Aurora to release autonomous cars by 2021

The logo of Hyundai Motor Co. is seen

The logo of Hyundai Motor Co. is seen on a car displayed at the automaker's showroom in Seoul, South Korea in this Oct. 26, 2017 photo. Photo Credit: AP / Lee Jin-man

Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

SEOUL, South Korea - Hyundai Motor Co. said Thursday it will begin selling its first self-driving vehicles by 2021 in partnership with U.S. based self-driving technology startup Aurora Innovation Inc.

Within in three years, Hyundai and Aurora will bring autonomous vehicles to markets that can operate without human input in most conditions, the company said in a statement.

The auto industry designates that as "level 4 autonomous driving," just one stage short of fully autonomous driving.

The partnership has yet to say how its first batch of self-driving vehicles will be used, but analysts expect they likely be for commercial use, such as self-driving taxis or ride-hailing services, rather than for sales to individual consumers. General Motors said in November that its self-driving vehicles will carry passengers and deliver goods in big cities by 2019.

Aurora was founded by a former chief technology officer at Google's self-driving car unit, a former Tesla Autopilot director and a former self-driving engineer at Uber.

Hyundai has been pursuing partnerships to keep pace with changes in an industry that is being transformed by artificial intelligence, autonomous driving and other cutting edge-technologies.

It earlier joined with Cisco Systems Inc. and Baidu Inc. to collaborate on internet-connected cars. It has also set up a $45 million fund with South Korea's SK Telecom and Hanwha Asset Management to invest in artificial intelligence startups worldwide.

The South Korean automaker plans to share more details of its project with Aurora during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas next week, where it will also unveil the brand name of a new fuel-cell SUV that will be tested for self-driving technology.

The company plans to show off some of its autonomous driving cars during the Winter Olympics Game next month in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

LIRR commuters wait for their train at the LIRR: Trains delayed by ‘weather conditions’
Members of L'Arche Long Island gather at The Polar plunge honors deceased philanthropist
Stella Merendino of Selden tries her luck playing Powerball climbs to $550M, Mega at $418M
This Southold property sits on 10 acres and 10-acre horse farm for sale for $1.5 million
Developers are proposing an apartment complex near the 260-unit apartment complex proposed in village
New craft brewer Westhampton Beach Brewing Co. plans New brewer to take off at Gabreski Airport