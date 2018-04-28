Last Jeep Wrangler JK rolls off assembly line

TOLEDO, Ohio — An Ohio assembly plant has made its last Jeep Wrangler JK, bringing an end to the series' 12-year production run.

Fiat Chrysler's plant in Toledo has built more than 2 million JK series, or third-generation Wrangler, vehicles since 2006. The last one rolled off the assembly line Friday.

The plant will begin preparing to make a new Jeep pickup truck in the first half of 2019.

The Toledo complex has been making the new series of the Wrangler since January.

Ending production of the old Wrangler will mean temporary layoffs for about 1,700 workers.