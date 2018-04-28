TODAY'S PAPER
Last Jeep Wrangler JK rolls off assembly line

A plant in Ohio built version of SUV series for 12 years, with a new generation being in production since January.

A Jeep Wrangler from the JK series, which

A Jeep Wrangler from the JK series, which was produced from 2006 through Friday. Photo Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

By The Associated Press
TOLEDO, Ohio — An Ohio assembly plant has made its last Jeep Wrangler JK, bringing an end to the series' 12-year production run.

Fiat Chrysler's plant in Toledo has built more than 2 million JK series, or third-generation Wrangler, vehicles since 2006. The last one rolled off the assembly line Friday.

The plant will begin preparing to make a new Jeep pickup truck in the first half of 2019.

The Toledo complex has been making the new series of the Wrangler since January.

Ending production of the old Wrangler will mean temporary layoffs for about 1,700 workers.

By The Associated Press

