U.S. opens probe of steering problems, welds in Jeep Wranglers

Mike Manley, president and CEO of Jeep, introduces the 2019 Jeep Wrangler during the Los Angeles Auto Show on Nov. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: AP/Chris Carlson

By The Associated Press
DETROIT — U.S. safety regulators are investigating complaints of steering problems in about 270,000 SUVs made by Fiat Chrysler.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it granted a consumer's petition asking for a probe into 2018 and 2019 Jeep Wranglers.

The agency says more than 3,500 owners have complained to the company and government about frame weld problems or steering issues including a shimmy or wobble, looseness, or locking up. No crashes or injuries have been reported.

The Wrangler was recalled last year for misaligned welds that could cause steering problems. The government will determine if another recall is needed.

Fiat Chrysler says it's cooperating. The company says dealers will install a hydraulic device to mitigate vibration in order to address customer concerns. The fix is free.

