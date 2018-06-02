TODAY'S PAPER
86° Good Afternoon
86° Good Afternoon
ClassifiedsCars

Kia recalls 106,000 minivans for sliding-door problem

The KIA logo is seen during the

 The KIA logo is seen during the Geneva Motor Show on March 6, 2013 in Geneva, Switzerland. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Harold Cunningham / Getty Images

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — Kia is recalling 106,428 model year 2015-2018 Sedona minivans because their sliding doors may not automatically reverse if they close on a limb, according to documents filed at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Kia reported receiving 21 complaints, 14 of which alleged an injury. Owners will be notified by mail and can take the minivans to Kia dealerships, where the sliding-door software can be reprogrammed at no charge.

Separately, General Motors is recalling 88,129 model year 2018 GMC Terrain sport-utility vehicles because their air bags may not deploy in a crash, according to NHTSA documents. GM said it has received no reports of injuries as a result of the malfunction, which can be fixed by reprogramming an air-bag sensor.

By The Associated Press

More news

David Pechefsky, Kate Browning, Perry Gershon, Elaine DiMasi Progressives aim at LI congressional primaries
Nick and Berni Merna and their 5-month-old baby, How to find a great rental on LI
Davina Williams, 35, of Selden, was charged with Police: DWI charge for mom after crash with child
Sacred Heart Academy held its prom at the Sacred Heart Academy prom
Former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his Trial provides glimpse of political landscape
The Fire Island Breach on April 21. Scientist: Breach could be aiding algae bloom