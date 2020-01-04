TODAY'S PAPER
Mercedes recalls 750,000 cars because sunroof can fly off

A Mercedes car stands outside a Mercedes-Benz

 A Mercedes car stands outside a Mercedes-Benz dealership on July 13, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Credit: Getty Images/Sean Gallup

By The Associated Press
Mercedes-Benz is recalling roughly 750,000 cars because the vehicles’ sunroofs could potentially detach and fly off, causing road hazards.

The cars include the Mercedes-Benz’s C-Class, E-Class, CLK-Class and the CLS-Class, made between 2001 and 2011. All four vehicles came with an optional sunroof, and the bonding material on those sunroofs can deteriorate, resulting in the sunroof detaching from the car, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Affected owners will be contacted by Mercedes on or after February 14, and the sunroofs will be inspected and replaced if necessary, free of charge.

By The Associated Press

