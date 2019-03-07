TODAY'S PAPER
Luxury car shatters record with $18.9M price tag

Bugatti's "La Voiture Noire" sells for what experts say is a record price for a new car.

The Bugatti "La Voiture Noire" is presented during the press day at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland on Tuesday. Photo Credit: AP/Martial Trezzini

By The Associated Press
GENEVA — The most expensive new car ever sold is a one-off Bugatti luxury sports car that has gone for $18.9 million.

"La Voiture Noire" — French for "The Black Car" — is a low-slung sports car with a huge 16-cylinder engine and Bugatti's trademark front grille.

The manufacturer unveiled it at the Geneva auto show this week, and said Thursday that it had been sold at what it and industry experts said was a record price for a new car.

The identity of the buyer was not revealed, though the buzz surrounding the move will have burnished Bugatti's image as a maker of luxury trophy cars.

Stephan Winkelmann, the president of Volkswagen-owned Bugatti, said: "The true form of luxury is individuality."

