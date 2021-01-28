TODAY'S PAPER
30° Good Morning
SEARCH
30° Good Morning
ClassifiedsCars

Nissan recalls 354,000 Pathfinder SUVs for brake light problem

The Nissan logo on the grill of a

The Nissan logo on the grill of a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show on Feb. 14, 2013. Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

By The Associated Press
Print

DETROIT — Nissan is recalling more than 354,000 Pathfinder SUVs worldwide, some for a second time, because the brake lights can stay on all the time.

The recall covers certain Pathfinders from the 2013 through 2015 model years. The automaker says a stop lamp relay can get stuck in the on position. The problem can limit engine power and let drivers shift out of park or start the engine without a foot on the brake pedal.

The 2013 and 2014 models were first recalled in 2016. The latest recall has a new repair and adds the 2015 model year.

Nissan says it's aware of one crash after recall repairs were made, but no injuries.

Dealers will inspect and reposition the switch if necessary starting in March. They also will replace a brake light relay, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents posted Thursday.

The recall covers more than 267,000 Pathfinders in the U.S.

By The Associated Press

Latest Long Island News

Neil VanGinhoven Neil VanGinhoven: Flower master with selfless spirit dies at 78
Two Roslyn teens are helping the elderly sign Teens help elderly cut through bureaucracy of COVID-19 vaccine scheduling
A corner in North Amityville that was once North Amityville turns corner in quest to reclaim former drug-dominated area
A rider on the Bethpage Bikeway, a bike Plainview real estate benefits from pricey neighbors
Jessica Lee, a senior at Kellenberg Memorial High Way to Go! Kellenberg student Volunteer of the Year
Tiffany Bala, left, and Kayley Eising, sophomores at Way to Go! Deer Park students collect toys for children
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search