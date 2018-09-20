Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Morning
65° Good Morning
ClassifiedsCars

Nissan recalls cars, SUVs due to risk of fire

A vehicle's Nissan logo on display at the

A vehicle's Nissan logo on display at the automaker's showroom in Tokyo on June 14. Photo Credit: AP/Shuji Kajiyama

By The Associated Press
Print

DETROIT — Nissan recalled more than 215,000 cars and SUVs in the United States due to a fire risk and is advising people to park the vehicles outdoors in rare cases.

An anti-lock brake pump can leak brake fluid onto a circuit board, causing an electrical short and increasing the fire risk, according to the company. If drivers see the anti-lock brake warning lamp for more than 10 seconds after starting the engine, Nissan urges them not to drive the vehicles and park them outdoors.

The recall covers certain 2015 to 2017 Nissan Murano, 2016 and 2017 Nissan Maxima, 2017 through 2018 Nissan Pathfinder and 2017 Infiniti QX60 vehicles.

Nissan estimates 56 percent of the vehicles have the problem, which has been traced to faulty seals in the pump.

Some Muranos were recalled for the same problem in 2016.

Documents posted Thursday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration don't say if there have been any fires. Messages were left early Thursday for a Nissan spokesman.

Dealers will inspect the pump serial numbers and replace them if necessary starting Oct. 15.

By The Associated Press

More news

The scene of the crash on Mount Avenue Police: 2 officers injured in head-on crash
Temperatures are slated to reach highs of 70 Forecast: 'Humidity gone' as temperatures drop
Shanghai-style soup dumplings are an appetizer at Master Asian eatery opens in spot where 9 others closed
A mother searches MS-13’s ‘killing fields’ for missing son
In mom's own words: 'It ate my soul away'
Evelyn Rodriguez, left, with Elizabeth Alvarado, who together Activist on Rodriguez's death: 'I'm still going to fight'