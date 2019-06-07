TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Morning
SEARCH
69° Good Morning
ClassifiedsCars

Ram pickups recalled because air bags may not work in crash

People look at a 2019 Ram 1500 on

People look at a 2019 Ram 1500 on display at the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in Detroit, Mich, on Jan. 14. Photo Credit: EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock/Tannen Maury

By The Associated Press
Print

DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 343,000 Ram pickup trucks worldwide because the air bags may not inflate in a crash.

The recall covers the Ram 1500 mainly from the 2019 model year, although the company has a small number of 2020 models.

Fiat Chrysler says a software error can inadvertently disable the air bags and a device that tightens seat belts before a crash. FCA doesn't know of any crashes or injuries and says the problem is rare.

Nearly one-third of the 2019 U.S. models are still at dealers.

Most of the recalled trucks are in North America.

Owners will be notified starting July 20. Dealers will either replace computers that control the air bags or update software.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Ilsi Martinez Euceda, a senior Huntington High School, Finding her voice made senior a mentor
The weather forecast for Friday. Forecast: Warm day with chance of spotty shower
An AR Workshop project. New DIY venue for kids, adults to open on LI
Migdalia (not her real name), 33, is a Trump immigration policy drives LIers into the shadows
This Lloyd Harbor property is listed for $2.795 $2.795M LI home comes with putting green
George Husbands, 23, of Great Neck. Cops: LI man exposed himself to two women
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search