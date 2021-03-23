Ram recalls heavy-duty trucks for fire risk

TODAY'S PAPER
The Ram truck logo is shown on a

The Ram truck logo is shown on a vehicle at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh on Feb. 13, 2020. Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

By The Associated Press
DETROIT — The company that makes heavy-duty diesel Ram trucks is telling some owners to park them outdoors due to the risk of an engine fire.

Fiat Chrysler, now part of Stellantis, is recalling just over 20,000 of the trucks mainly in the U.S. and Canada. The company says the 2021 pickup and chassis cab trucks have heater electrical relays that can short, overheat and in rare cases cause fires. The fires can start even if the engines are turned off.

The company says it knows of three fires but no injuries. None involved customer vehicles. The recalled trucks are equipped with 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engines.

Stellantis is developing a repair. The recall is expected to start April 30.

Owners can call the company's customer service line at (800) 853-1403 or check to see if their truck has been recalled at https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls.

