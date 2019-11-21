TODAY'S PAPER
Jeep, Dodge SUVs recalled due to risk of engines stalling

The recall covers certain 2011 through 2013 Jeep

The recall covers certain 2011 through 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokees and Dodge Durangos. Credit: Jeep

By The Associated Press
DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler is recalling almost 700,000 SUVs worldwide to fix a problem that can cause the engines to stall.

The recall covers certain 2011 through 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokees and Dodge Durangos. Most are in North America.

The company says silicon deposits on the contact points of fuel pump relays can cut off the electrical current and cause engines to stall or fail to start.

Fiat Chrysler says it’s not aware of any related crashes or injuries. The relays on some of the vehicles were replaced in a previous recall.

The company is finalizing the repairs and will notify owners when it’s time to take their SUVs to dealers.

By The Associated Press

