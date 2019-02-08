TODAY'S PAPER
Automakers recall 1.7 million cars with Takata airbags

Takata air bag inflators can hurl shrapnel into drivers and passengers in the event of a crash.

TK Holdings Inc. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich.

TK Holdings Inc. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich. is shown in this 2017 photo. Photo Credit: AP/Paul Sancya

By The Associated Press
Subaru, Tesla, BMW, Volkswagen, Daimler Vans, Mercedes and Ferrari are recalling about 1.7 million vehicles to replace potentially deadly air bag inflators made by Takata Corp. of Japan.

The inflators can hurl shrapnel into drivers and passengers. At least 23 people have died from the problem worldwide and hundreds more were injured.

The moves, announced Friday by the U.S. government, are part of the largest series of automotive recalls in U.S. history. About 10 million inflators are being recalled in the United States this year, with as many as 70 million to be recalled by the time the whole mess ends late next year.

Ford, Honda, Toyota, and Fiat Chrysler already released their 2019 Takata recalls totaling more than 5 million vehicles.

By The Associated Press

