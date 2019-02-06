TODAY'S PAPER
Tesla knocks $1,100 off price of the Model 3

Tesla Inc. Model 3 electric vehicles sit at

Tesla Inc. Model 3 electric vehicles sit at the company's delivery center in Marina del Rey, Calif., on Sept. 29, 2018.  Photo Credit: Bloomberg / Patrick T. Fallon

By The Associated Press
DETROIT — Tesla is cutting $1,100 from the base price of its car designed for the mass market, the Model 3.

The electric car company now says on its website that the car starts at $42,900, still a ways from its goal of lowering the base price to $35,000.

Tesla cut 7 percent of its workforce last month to trim costs and reduce the price of the car. CEO Elon Musk says the Model 3 must be competitive with gasoline-fueled cars for the company to succeed.

For $42,900 buyers will get a rear-wheel-drive Model 3 in black with Tesla's lower-range battery that goes 264 miles per charge.

The price doesn't include federal and state tax credits. The federal credit is now $3,750, but that expires at the end of the year.

