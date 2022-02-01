TODAY'S PAPER
Tesla recall: "Full Self-Driving" software runs stop signs

A 2021 Model 3 sedan sits in a

A 2021 Model 3 sedan sits in a near-empty lot at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. on June 27, 2021.  Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

By The Associated Press
Print

DETROIT — Tesla is recalling nearly 54,000 cars and SUVs because their "Full Self-Driving" software lets them roll through stop signs without coming to a complete halt.

Documents posted Tuesday by U.S. safety regulators say that Tesla will disable the feature with an over-the-internet software update. The "rolling stop" feature allows vehicles to go through intersections with all-way stop signs at up to 5.6 miles per hour.

The docments say Tesla agreed to the recall after two meetings with officials from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Tesla knows of no crashes or injuries caused by feature.

The recall covers Model S sedans and X SUVs from 2016 through 2022, as well as 2017 to 2022 Model 3 sedans and 2020 through 2022 Model Y SUVs.

Selected Tesla drivers are "beta testing" the "Full Self-Driving" software. The company says the cars cannot drive themselves and drivers must be ready to take action at all times.

A firmware release to disable the rolling stops is expected to be sent out in early February.

