TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 41° Good Evening
Few Clouds 41° Good Evening
ClassifiedsCars

Toyota adds 601,000 vehicles to Takata air bag recalls

This Tuesday, June 13, 2017, photo, shows the

This Tuesday, June 13, 2017, photo, shows the Toyota logo at Mark Miller Toyota in Salt Lake City. Photo Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

DETROIT - Toyota is recalling 601,000 more vehicles in the U.S. to replace defective and potentially deadly Takata air bag inflators.

The company says the recall covers the Toyota Corolla and Matrix, Scion xB, Lexus IS250 and 350, and the Lexus IS-F from 2009, 2010 and 2013. Also covered are the 2010 and 2013 Toyota 4-Runner, Lexus IS250C and 350C and Lexus GX460, as well as the 2009 and 2010 Toyota Yaris and Lexus ES350, and the 2013 Toyota Sienna.

The recalls come after Takata revealed that another 3.3 million inflators are defective. Its inflators can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel. At least 20 people have died worldwide and more than 280 have been hurt.

Owners will be notified in March and dealers will replace front passenger inflators or air bag assemblies.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

King Kullen employee Victoria Hamilton processes an online Snow, cold drove LIers to order groceries online
The message seen Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, on District banishes dogs from school grounds
Officials at MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma have added Board budgets $600G to help market MacArthur
Serena McCalla, Jericho School District's coordinator of science 46 LI students named Regeneron Scholars
Suffolk County police respond to robbery at a Pair armed with shotgun rob store, cops say
McDonald's french fries are prepared in this undated Uber Eats: LIers wanted French fries during storm