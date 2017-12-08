TODAY'S PAPER
Toyota to announce new Avalon big car at Detroit auto show

By The Associated Press
DETROIT - Toyota will introduce a revamped Avalon full-size car at the Detroit auto show in January. The new car will arrive in showrooms in the spring. It comes at a time when full-size car sales are falling because U.S. buyers continue to favor SUVs.

But Executive Vice President Bob Carter says there are still a significant number of people who want a large, premium car. He says sales in the segment have fallen because automakers haven't introduced any innovative cars in the segment for years.

The Avalon will be built on Toyota's new global underpinnings that also produced the new Camry midsize car.

Avalon sales fell almost 30 percent through November according to Autodata Corp.

