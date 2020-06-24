TODAY'S PAPER
Toyota recalls gas-electric hybrids for engine stall problem

The Toyota Prius Prime on display at the 2016 New York Auto Show's press preview day at the Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan on Mar. 23, 2016. Credit: Anthony Lanzilote

By The Associated Press
Print

DETROIT— Toyota is recalling about 752,000 gas-electric hybrid vehicles worldwide because the engines can lose power and stall.

The recall covers certain 2013 to 2015 Prius and 2014 to 2017 Prius v hybrids.

The company says in a statement that the hybrids are designed to go into a fail-safe mode if there are faults in the hybrid system. But in rare instances, they may not go into fail-safe and the engines could lose power and stall. Toyota says that power steering and braking would stay on, but at higher speeds, the stalling could raise the risk of a crash.

Dealers will update the hybrid software at no cost to owners. Anyone who had an inverter failure with the system faults will get a new one, the company says.

The recall covers about 267,000 vehicles in the U.S.

Owners will be notified in late August.

