TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Morning
SEARCH
69° Good Morning
ClassifiedsCars

Toyota, Suzuki partnering in self-driving car technology

Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda, left, speaks

Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda, left, speaks with Suzuki Motor Corp. Chairman Osamu Suzuki during a news conference in Tokyo on Oct. 12, 2016. Photo Credit: AP/Shigeyuki Inakuma

By The Associated Press
Print

TOKYO — Japan's top automaker, Toyota, and smaller rival Suzuki are partnering in the development of self-driving car technology, as manufacturers around the world grapple with innovations in the industry.

Under the deal, announced Wednesday, Toyota will take a 4.9% stake in Suzuki Motor Corp. valued at $908 million, and Suzuki will make a $454 million investment in Toyota.

In 2017, Toyota Motor Corp. and Suzuki agreed to work together in ecological and safety technology. That deal did not include owning mutual stakes.

Auto manufacturers are facing a costly shift toward the use of artificial intelligence, the internet and other technologies. Partnerships are one way to share the enormous costs.

Last month, Volkswagen AG of Germany said it is investing $2.6 billion in a Pittsburgh autonomous vehicle company that's mostly owned by Ford, Argo AI, with a plan to put autonomous vehicles on the roads in the U.S. and Europe as early as 2021.

Under the deal, Ford will use VW's electric vehicle platform to build zero-emissions cars for the European market starting in 2023.

In February, BMW and Daimler said they are working together on self-driving cars.

Under their earlier agreement signed in 2017, Toyota and Suzuki are also cooperating in the Indian market, where Suzuki remains a strong player. They said they will continue to expand their collaboration.

"The automobile sector is currently experiencing a turning point unprecedented in both scope and scale," Toyota and Suzuki said in a statement, referring to stronger environmental regulations as well as newcomers in the mobility business.

They said deepening their relationship will help both companies grow and meet challenges.

Google autonomous vehicle spinoff Waymo is among the new players. Uber, which offers ride-hailing services and food delivery, is also working on autonomous driving.

Toyota, the maker of the top-selling hybrid, Prius, has invested in Uber.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

The Nassau County Department of Assessment in Mineola. Bill says assessor office must answer phones
A chance of thunderstorms is possible Wednesday after Forecast: Thunderstorms possible, high of 76
Lori Vandoran and Fred Espinosa of West Babylon Annual dinner to return to LI at mystery location
Riverhead High School Principal Charles Regan has resigned. Riverhead High principal in abuse case resigns
Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen with Joseph Davenport, Baldwin Harbor plan to open more waterfront to public
The first Frontier Airlines flight from Orlando to Town to consider extending Frontier's lease at MacArthur
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search