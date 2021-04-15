TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Good Morning
Toyota recalls Venza SUVs to fix air bag wiring problem

A Toyota logo on a dealership in Manchester,

A Toyota logo on a dealership in Manchester, N.H. on Aug. 15, 2019. Credit: AP/Charles Krupa

By The Associated Press
DETROIT — Toyota is recalling nearly 280,000 Venza SUVs in the U.S. because a wiring problem can stop the side air bags from inflating in a crash.

The recall covers Venzas from the 2009 through 2015 model years. Documents posted Thursday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say wires to the air bag sensor in the driver's side door can become damaged with regular use. That could stop the side and curtain air bags from deploying when needed.

Toyota said in documents that it received 31 field reports and 56 warranty claims in the U.S. due to the problem.

Toyota will inspect the wires and replace them if needed at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to start May 31.

By The Associated Press

