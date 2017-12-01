TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 50° Good Morning
Few Clouds 50° Good Morning
ClassifiedsCars

U.S. auto sales likely to fall as post-hurricane demand slows

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

DETROIT - U.S. auto sales were expected to fall slightly in November as demand for post-hurricane replacement vehicles slowed down.

Sales of new cars and trucks jumped in September and October after the hurricanes in Texas and Florida. But November sales were expected to drop 1 percent from the year before to 1.36 million vehicles, according to Kelley Blue Book.

General Motors Co.'s sales were down 3 percent in November. Fiat Chrysler's sales dropped 4 percent.

Ford Motor Co.'s sales were up 7 percent on strong demand for its trucks and SUVs and higher sales to rental car companies.

More automakers will report results later Friday.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Josephine Smith of the Shinnecock Nation holds bead Lasting legacy of LI's first inhabitants
Patrick Regan, 35, and Clove play on a LI man and dog win grant for local rescue
Feld Entertainment is offering discounted tickets to How to get 20% off 4 hot shows for kids
Cancer death rates on Long Island. See cancer rates by type for Nassau, Suffolk
Charlie Manwaring, owner of the Southold Fish Market Scallop boom boosts LI shellfishing industry
Suffolk County police released this surveillance photo of Pickup sought in theft of snowplows, cops say