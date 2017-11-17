TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 46° Good Morning
Few Clouds 46° Good Morning
ClassifiedsCars

U.S. probes effectiveness of VW air bag wiring recall

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

DETROIT - U.S. safety regulators are investigating complaints that a Volkswagen recall may not fix a wiring problem that can stop the front driver's air bag from inflating in a crash.

The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers nearly 416,000 vehicles including the 2010 to 2014 CC and Passat, the 2010 to 2013 Eos, the 2011 to 2014 Golf, GTI, Jetta and Tiguan, and the 2012 to 2014 Jetta Sportwagen.

VW recalled the cars in August of 2015 because wiring in the steering wheel can fail, cutting the electrical connection to the air bag. But the agency says it has received 90 complaints of failure since the recall began. It has no reports of crashes or injuries.

Volkswagen blamed the problem on debris in the steering wheel hub that can cause the wiring to tear. If the electrical connection fails, it would set off the air bag warning light.

The safety agency will find out how often the problem happens and decide if another repair is needed.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Brian Drucker's Cow Over the Moon toy store Small LI retailers seek leg up on the internet
Come January, Amtrak is planning to rebuild three Editorial: For LIRR riders, a tough winter
The Hampton Bays home sits on a peninsula. Scotto home in Hampton Bays sells for $2.96M
A build-your-own poke bowl served over quinoa at 3 LI restaurants to try this weekend
Erin Debrich, seen here in her Garden City LI mom opts for postcards over political rants
Suffolk County police said they responded Friday, Nov. Police: Burglars fired shot in Suffolk home