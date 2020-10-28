TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Morning
SEARCH
53° Good Morning
ClassifiedsCars

VW recalls Jettas to fix fuel leaks that can cause fires

A Volkswagen logo on an automobile at the

A Volkswagen logo on an automobile at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show on Feb. 14, 2019. Credit: AP / Gene J. Puskar

By The Associated Press
Print

DETROIT — Volkswagen is recalling more than 218,000 Jetta sedans in the United States to fix a fuel leak problem that can cause fires.

The recall covers certain cars from the 2016 through 2018 model years.

Volkswagen says in documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators that bolts holding some high-pressure tubing can come loose over time, allowing fuel to leak and increasing the risk of a fire.

The German automaker hasn’t figured out yet what it will do to fix the problem, but it expects to start notifying owners around Dec. 20. Affected vehicles have 1.4-liter engines built from June 18, 2015 to Dec. 9, 2017.

Documents posted by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration don't say if there have been any fires, but they mention an unspecified number of claims. The documents say owners could smell a fuel odor or see fuel leaking from the engine compartment.

Volkswagen says it’s not aware of any fires or injuries. The company said customers should contact a VW dealer immediately if they smell fuel or suspect a leak.

By The Associated Press

Latest Long Island News

Susan Gottehrer, director of Nassau's chapter of the Webinar panel: Mental health training key for cops
The Oyster Bay Town Board on Tuesday approved Town budget hikes salaries, keeps tax levy flat
New York State Police on Tuesday released a State cops: Public's help sought to solve 1992 homicide
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced New York is NY adds California to quarantine states; discourages travel to others
The policy applying to students at Stony Brook SUNY: Students must be COVID-19 tested before Thanksgiving break
People vote early in Garden City on Sunday. Thousands of voters may have to file affidavit ballots 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search