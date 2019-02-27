TODAY'S PAPER
Volvo's Polestar unveils electric car touted as Tesla rival

The Volvo logo is seen on a parking

The Volvo logo is seen on a parking lot in Sterling, Va., on Jan. 2, 2015.  Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Paul J. Richards

By The Associated Press
FRANKFURT, Germany — Volvo's electric performance brand Polestar is unveiling a battery-powered compact car touted as a rival to Tesla's Model 3.

The Polestar 2 is a five-door vehicle with a panoramic glass roof, an all-vegan interior and a battery with enough capacity to drive 500 kilometers under European tests for range measurement, or 275 miles under U.S. testing rules.

With 408 horsepower, it should accelerate from zero to 0-62 mph in under five seconds. Polestar said Wednesday that the car's U.S. price for the launch version will be $55,500 after tax incentives; later a lower-priced version with less range is envisioned.

The car, to be shown at next month's Geneva auto show, becomes available in 2020.

Volvo Car Group, headquartered in Goteborg, Sweden, is a subsidiary of Chinese automaker Geely.

