See which jobs Amazon is hiring for on Long Island
Amazon has several locations across Long Island, including distribution centers that make "last mile" deliveries to customers. These include facilities in Bethpage, one in Carle Place that opened in May, a Shirley location that opened last fall and another planned location coming to Holbrook.
With these existing and planned locations, it's only natural the online retail superpower will need employees to staff them.
Here's a list of jobs Amazon is hiring for at facilities across Long Island right now:
Bethpage
- Morning and Day Seasonal Warehouse Team Member
- Morning and Day Warehouse Team Member
- Morning and Day Seasonal Warehouse and Shopper Team Member
- Evening and Night Warehouse Team Member
- HR Business Partner II
Holbrook
Carle Place
- WHS Specialist
- Amazon Store Manager - Greater New York Area
- Youth Apprentice - Business Operations Associate
- Sub Regional WHS Manager
Shirley
Commack