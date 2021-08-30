TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
Good Evening
See which jobs Amazon is hiring for on Long Island

Amazon is hiring to fill job openings at

Amazon is hiring to fill job openings at locations and warehouses around New York. Credit: Danielle Silverman

By Erin Serpico
Amazon has several locations across Long Island, including distribution centers that make "last mile" deliveries to customers. These include facilities in Bethpage, one in Carle Place that opened in May, a Shirley location that opened last fall and another planned location coming to Holbrook.

With these existing and planned locations, it's only natural the online retail superpower will need employees to staff them.

Here's a list of jobs Amazon is hiring for at facilities across Long Island right now:

Bethpage

Holbrook

Carle Place

Shirley

Commack

Erin Serpico poses for an employee headshot at
Erin Serpico is an assistant web producer who joined Newsday in November 2018. Originally from New Jersey, she now covers community events and produces local content for newsday.com while also helping run the homepage.

