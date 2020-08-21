Amazon will soon have three distribution centers on Long Island to make “last mile” deliveries to customers, after signing a lease for 110,658 square feet of space in Shirley. The facility, located at 100 Precision Drive, will become Amazon's third Long Island distribution center, following one located on Grumman Road West in Bethpage, and another slated to open later this year at 2 Westbury Ave. in Carle Place.

With so many facilities, it's only natural the online retail superpower will need employees to staff them. Here's a list of all the jobs they're hiring for at these facilities.

Bethpage

Carle Place

Shirley