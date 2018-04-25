Finishing trades union taking applications for 50 painter apprenticeships
The Finishing Trades Institute of New York will begin taking applications Friday for 50 union painter and decorator apprenticeships for work on structural steel/bridges.
Applications can be obtained at the institute office, 45-15 36th St., Long Island City, Queens, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. Forms will be available until May 10 or until 500 have been distributed, whichever comes first.
Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, attend a three-day orientation event, pass a physical exam and be able to understand instructions in English.
More information is available by calling 718-937-7440.
