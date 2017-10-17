Microsoft has begun rolling out an update to its Windows 10 operating system, hoping to spark enthusiasm for its virtual- and augmented-reality ambitions.
The semi-annual update became available Tuesday. Along with virtual experiences, the Fall Creators Update brings new ways to share photos and video and work with 3-D imagery.
Several of Microsoft's partners — Acer, Dell, HP and Lenovo — are simultaneously launching their first "Windows Mixed Reality" headsets Tuesday. Samsung is releasing one next month.
Microsoft is also announcing a new generation of laptops in its Surface line. Two versions of the new Surface Book 2 — one 13.5 inches and the other 15 inches — will go on sale next month. Starting at $1,499, the powerful computers are aimed at graphic designers and other professionals.
