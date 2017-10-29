An award-winning four-bedroom, two-bath Fort Salonga home nestled between the Long Island Sound and Huntington Town’s Jerome Ambro Wetlands Preserve is on the market for $1.575 million.

The original 1948 Gimbels catalog home was expanded in 1996 and gut-renovated by Baskam-Sotera Co., which earned a regional National Association of the Remodeling Industry Contractor of the Year award in 2009 for its work on the home. The architect was Hoffman Grayson Architects partner Glen Grayson.

A family room with built-ins and window seats shares a double-sided fireplace with a study that has cherrywood cabinets and paneling. Radiant heat floors are in use throughout the home.

The window-lined stainless-steel kitchen has custom cabinetry and dining space with a fireplace. Upstairs, a master bedroom has French doors with frosted glass and a sitting area with both water and preserve views.

Outdoor rails and decks were crafted of Meranti mahogany. The 0.31-acre parcel with 50 feet of private beach includes a paver driveway with an inlaid basketball court, a pergola with teak swing, built-in gas barbecue and an outdoor shower.

The home is listed with Amy Jo Boresi of Laffey Fine Homes International.